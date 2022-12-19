Terrorists burn every house in Kaduna community, kill 28 people, injure scores

Not less than 28 people have been confirmed killed while an unspecified number were injured after terrorists invaded the Malagum and Sokwong communities of Kagoro Chiefdom in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Sunday night.

The Chairman of the council, Hon. Mathias Siman, who confirmed the incident to journalists in his office on Monday, said apart from those killed and injured, the invaders also burnt down several houses in the attacks.

“As we speak, all the houses in Sokwong Community have been completely razed down by the terrorist. Seven people were killed in the community though I am yet to confirm the number of those killed in Malagum,” he said.

Speaker of Kaura LGA, Hon. Atuk Stephen, who also confirmed the incidents, said over 22 people were killed in Malagum alone.

Atuk who described the killings as deadly, called on the government and security agencies to redouble their efforts in order to curtail renewed killings in the area.

“Attacks in our area have been consistent and multi dimensional with efforts of the security operatives and government not seen or felt,” the Speaker said.

