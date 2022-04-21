News
Terrorists invade Yobe LGA, one person killed in attack on Technical College
Gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists reportedly attacked the Gaidam Local Government Area of Yobe state in the late hours of Wednesday.
It was learnt that a set of twin brothers were victims of the attack. And while one of them reportedly died on the spot, the other was responding to treatment at an undisclosed hospital.
It was also gathered that the terrorists stormed the town from different directions and set the Technical College located in the LGA ablaze having caused bloodshed.
The Executive Chairman of Geidam, Hon Ali Kolo, who confirmed the incident, said he was aware of the sad event.
Read also: MNJTF eliminate ISWAP terrorists, rescue six kidnapped female hostages
He noted that the terrorists invaded some parts of the council, killed people and destroyed expensive properties.
He confirmed that details as regards the casualties are still unclear.
“Based on the information at my disposal, Boko Haram has so far killed, invaded Gaidam and razed down some structures including Technical College.
“I also gathered that twin brother were among victims of the casualty”, Kolo added.
