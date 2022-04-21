Connect with us

News

Terrorists invade Yobe LGA, one person killed in attack on Technical College

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Six Malian soldiers killed in two separate attacks by terrorists

Gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists reportedly attacked the Gaidam Local Government Area of Yobe state in the late hours of Wednesday.

It was learnt that a set of twin brothers were victims of the attack. And while one of them reportedly died on the spot, the other was responding to treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

It was also gathered that the terrorists stormed the town from different directions and set the Technical College located in the LGA ablaze having caused bloodshed.

The Executive Chairman of Geidam, Hon Ali Kolo, who confirmed the incident, said he was aware of the sad event.

Read also: MNJTF eliminate ISWAP terrorists, rescue six kidnapped female hostages

He noted that the terrorists invaded some parts of the council, killed people and destroyed expensive properties.

He confirmed that details as regards the casualties are still unclear.

“Based on the information at my disposal, Boko Haram has so far killed, invaded Gaidam and razed down some structures including Technical College.

“I also gathered that twin brother were among victims of the casualty”, Kolo added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

3 + fifteen =

Investigations

Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
Investigations1 month ago

FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers

Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination

In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
Investigations3 months ago

FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence

With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
Investigations4 months ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...