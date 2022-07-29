Terrorists kill six in Plateau community, chase away residents, hoist flag

Terrorists suspected to be Fulani militia, on Thursday night, invaded the Pinua community in Wase local government area of Plateau State, killing six people, injuring several others and chasing away the residents before going ahead to hoist their flag to lay claim to the village.

The bandits in their hundreds, were said to have stormed the community riding on several motorcycles and began shooting sporadically and in the process, mowed down their victims and injured scores of others who sustained gunshot wounds.

A resident of the community who managed to escape the carnage told Ripples Nigeria on Friday morning that the attackers had earlier given the residents a quit notice some weeks ago and when they came for the attack, they were angry that the villagers were still around.

He added that the attackers looted the community and stole foodstuff, domestic animals, motorcycles and other valuable items before hoisting their flag in the community after the attack.

“We got information of the attack before the arrival of the bandits and many people fled the community but there were still many left when they came.

“Immediately they arrived around midnight, they began a shooting spree and six people were killed. Many others were injured in the process.

”Those who could not run were told by the bandits to lock themselves up in their houses and eventually shot.

“They broke into shops and stole food items. They also stole domestic animals, drugs and other properties. They also kidnapped some people hoisted their flag in our community claiming ownership of our land,” the resident who did not want his name mentioned for security reasons lamented.

The attack came only a few days after the community raised an alarm over the withdrawal of soldiers from the area following the quit notice they were served by the terrorists to evacuate the community or they would be eliminated.

While reacting to the attack, the spokesman of the Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), a security task force maintaining peace in the state, Major Ishaku Takwa, said troops have been despatched to the affected area.

