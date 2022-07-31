Terrorists plan to attack Lagos, 2 others – Gani Adams

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, said on Sunday terrorists have moved into forests in the South-West in a bid to launch attacks on the region.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Kehinde Aderemi, the founder of the Odua People’s Congress (OPC) said the criminals had concluded plans to attack Lagos, Ogun and Oyo States.

Adams, who urged the South-West governors to fortify security in the states, said the terrorists had been seen with a large cache of arms and ammunition.

He also appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to allow the governors to establish state police before leaving office in 2023.

The statement read: “Now that Abuja has seemingly lost the battle to terrorists, the South-West region has been the next target of these destroyers of hope.

“Information reaching me today (Sunday) is that the terrorists are in-between Osu forest and Ile Ife, Osun State, fully armed with various ammunition and they are presently in the forest between Abeokuta and Ibadan planning to attack us in the South-West.

“This is one piece of information that we need to act on in order to avoid a possible calamity. Yoruba aren’t cowards. So, let everybody in the South-West be vigilant and be watchful in checking this insecurity scourge that is already stiff-necking Nigeria.

“We will never allow them to destroy our land. Therefore, we urge the six governors in the South-West states to hold an urgent emergency security meeting with stakeholders across the region so as to address the impending implosion.

“We are aware of their plans to strike in Lagos, Ibadan, Oyo States, and Abeokuta in Ogun State. However, I implore all the governors in the South-West to recruit local security service structure in their various local governments.”

