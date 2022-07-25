Terrorists release 3 more abducted passengers of Kaduna train, 40 still in captivity

Terrorists on Monday released three additional victims of the March 28 attack on an Abuja-Kaduna passenger train.

The criminals had on that fateful night abducted 61 passengers after detonating an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on the train and forcing it to derail in Kaduna.

Eight persons were confirmed dead and several others injured in the attack.

The terrorists had earlier released 18 victims abducted at the scene of the attack.

The latest development came a few hours after the terrorists released a video of the victims at an undisclosed forest in the North-East.

Tukur Mamu, the Media Consultant to Islamic Cleric, Ahmad Gumi, confirmed the development to journalists on Sunday.

He said the victims had been reunited with their families.

