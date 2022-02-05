Terrorists sack military base in Shiroro, dislodge soldiers, many missing

A military base stationed in Shiroro local government Area of Niger State has been reportedly dislodged by terrorists.

A source within the area told Ripples Nigeria that the location had about 85 soldiers stationed there, but that the terrorists bombarded the place and burnt a number of artillery guns in the process.

Though no official statement has been issued on the matter, it was also gathered that a number of the soldiers have not been accounted for after the attack which was said to have happened on Friday night through Saturday morning.

The north-east part of the country has been under terror attacks for a few years now by the Boko Haram and Islamic State for West Africa Province (ISWAP) terror groups which have sacked a number of communities and displaced hundreds of thousands of Nigerians.

Thousands of Nigerians have also been killed by the terror gangs with properties worth billions of naira lost.

Many communities are unable to carry out their livelihoods of farming and fishing in many of the affected areas, even as the Nigerian government tries to bring the situation under control.

