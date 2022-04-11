Terrorists showcase abducted victims from Abuja-Kaduna train attack (Video)

Terrorists who attacked an Abuja-Kaduna train on March 28 where eight people were confirmed killed and scores of others injured and abducted, have released a fresh video of the hostages in an unidentified location.

After releasing a video where they showed the Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria’s Bank of Agriculture, Alwan Ali-Hassan, who was recently released, the terrorists released another video where they showed the other abductees in a location suspected to be their hideout in a forest.

In the first video, one of the terrorists who spoke on their behalf, had said they decided to release Ali-Hassan out of compassion because he was an elderly man and in the spirit of Ramadan, but a few days later, there were rumours that his family had paid the sum of N100 million as ransom for his release

READ ALSO: Presidency calls Kaduna train attack “premeditated murder from very bottom of hell”

In the latest video released on Monday, the masked terrorists who did not claim affiliation to any group unlike in the past, were clear in demanding that the government should meet their demands before they would release their victims.

Some of the abducted victims were made to face the camera calling on the Federal Goverment to do everything possible to rescue them from their abductors.

A lady who identified herself as a student of Kaduna State University, is heard begging the state government to rescue them while another man revealed that he was on his way to Kaduna for eye treatment when he was abducted.

Abducted Victims Of Kaduna Train Attack Beg Government In New Video Abducted victims of the terror attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train have pleaded with the government to rescue them. They made the plea in a second video released by the terrorists on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/K3nLqZbLn6 — Punch Newspapers (@MobilePunch) April 11, 2022

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now