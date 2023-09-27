Terrorists strike again in Southern Kaduna, kill six persons

Six persons were on Tuesday night reportedly killed by terrorists who stormed the Takanai community of Atyap Chiefdom in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the attack is coming barely five days after an attack was launched in Kaura where a woman was killed and two of her children were kidnapped.

The attack was confirmed by the acting Secretary to the District Head of the Community, Mr. Samson Markus on Wednesday, adding that the terrorists invaded the village at around 7pm and opened fire killing four people in the same compound and two in another family.

Markus, who revealed that two children were also victims of the deadly attack, said: “We were going about our normal businesses when we heard gunshots, we thought it was the military at first until we saw it was the Fulanis who came in from Zango Urban.

Read also: Ekiti gov, Oyebanji, laments, says greed caused shabby appearance of state athletes at national sports festival

“Before the military arrived, they’ve succeeded in killing six persons, including 2 children.

“The arrival of the military was what scared them, and they took to their hills and left the community.

“It’s unfortunate this kind of sad incident continues to happen in our villages when we thought normalcy had returned.

“We appealed to the government and the military to redouble their efforts and declare war against these terrorists who invaded villages and killed innocent people.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now