Terrorists turn on each other over disagreement, scores killed

Not less than 16 terrorists including two top commanders have been killed after two groups turned on each other in Maru local government area of Zamfara State in the early hours of Friday.

According to counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, who posted the news on X, the two top terrorists commanders were identified as Alhaji Nagala and Maikube, who have been engaging each other in a supremacy and territorial battle.

Writing on the incident, Makama said:

“In a shocking turn of events, a group of terrorists have killed each other in a brutal clash between rival factions. The incident occurred in a remote Northwestern region of Maru LGA where the terrorists had been causing havoc in the peaceful community.

“According to sources, the clash erupted when one faction attempted to gain control over a strategic territory held by the rival group. The fighting was intense, with both sides suffering heavy losses.

“Intelligence sources told Zagazola Makama that at least 16 terrorists were killed in the clash, including several top bandits commanders, amongst the prominent were Alhaji Nagala and Maikube

“The sources said that the rival factions have been at odds for months, with tensions escalating in recent weeks. The clash is seen as a significant blow to the terrorist organization, which has been weakened by internal divisions and infighting.

“The authorities have welcomed the news, stating that the elimination of terrorists is a positive development in the fight against terrorism.

“The incident is a clear indication that the terrorists are capable of turning on each other, and that their ideology is rooted in violence and destruction.”

