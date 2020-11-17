Tesla chief, Elon Musk to overtake Zuckerberg in world’s billionaires’ list

The Chief Executive of Tesla Inc., Elon Musk, will in the coming days become the world’s third-richest person after his net worth increased by more than $15 billion in extended trading.

The S&P Dow Jones Indices’ had announced during the week that Musk’s electric carmaker company would join the index of 500 leading companies in the United States by December.

Tesla, whose stock closed at $408.09, increased by about 14 percent at 6:20 p.m. in New York, lifting Musk’s net worth to $117.5 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The 49- year-old entrepreneur’s wealth has jumped $90 billion this year, the biggest gain on the ranking of the world’s 500 richest people.

He has now moved ahead of the Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, in the world’s billionaires’ list.

Zuckerberg, 36, is currently the planet’s third-richest individual with a net worth of $106billion.

The current Bloomberg Billionaires Index put Musk in fourth place with $102billion.

However, this did not include the 12 percent surge recorded in Monday’s trading.

The Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $184billion followed by Microsoft founder, Bill Gates, with $129billion.

