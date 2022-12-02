Tesla delivers first electric semi trucks

Elon Musk’s motor manufacturing company, Tesla, has delivered its first Tesla Semi trucks to customers at an event at the company’s Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada.

Delivered on Thursday, the trucks were first unveiled in concept from back in 2017, and were supposed to go into production in 2019.

According to the company, the team could not deliver on it’s proposed date due to a variety of reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic and a global parts shortage.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that representatives from PepsiCo, which reserved 100 Semis shortly after its was reveal, were on hand to receive the first batch of trucks.

The motor company, Tesla, while highlighting the vehicle’s features, noted that the Semi is powered by four independent motors on the rear axles, and can accelerate 0-60mph in 20 seconds.

Commenting on its battery and price, the company said the battery was designed in range of up to 500 miles, with prices starting at $150,000.

While referring to the Semi as “a beast,” Musk commented on stage at the event:

“It looks sick. You want to drive that. I mean, that thing looks like it came from the future.”

