Tesla founder, Musk missing as Bitcoin investors form mining council | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Tesla founder, Musk missing as Bitcoin investors form mining council
Bitcoin institutional investors have formed a cryptocurrency group, North American Bitcoin Mining Council.
However, Tesla founder, Elon Musk, was not listed in the membership of the council.
In a statement released by the investors, the billionaire’s involvement in the council would be restricted mainly to education as he has been invited to teach about Bitcoin.
The investors’ group is founded by the Founder of Microstrategy, Michael Saylor.
As the most popular figure in the cryptocurrency community, Musk was tipped for membership of the council.
However, reports said he has no role in the BMC.
“The extent of his involvement was joining an educational call with a group of North American companies to discuss Bitcoin mining,” a source said.
