Tesla may face fresh lawsuit over alleged privacy breach in its cars

Employees at Tesla, the car company, may have used an internal communication system to share videos captured by cameras installed on Tesla cars, leading the company to answer to new lawsuit in court.

According to sources familiar with the development, a part of the content was allegedly turned into memes and shared among colleagues.

The development has led a customer of the luxury car brand, Mr. Henry, who owns a Model Y Tesla, to file a class action lawsuit against the company on April 7th.

According to Mr. Henry, who is a resident of San Francisco, employees of Tesla were able to access private videos recorded by the cameras on his car and used them for their own entertainment.

His lawyer, Mr. Jack, stated that his client is rightfully enraged by the incident, as anyone would be when their privacy and that of their family is compromised.

Mr. Jack further argues that Tesla’s actions have breached family privacy, which is protected by the laws of the state of California, adding that Tesla must be held accountable for mischaracterizing the extent of their access into people’s lives.

Support for the lawsuit has been voiced by several other Tesla users who share concerns about their privacy.

As at the time of press, Tesla is yet to issue an official response to the allegations.

It is speculated, however, that given the legal challenges faced by other companies associated with CEO Elon Musk, the company and its legal team may take their time in releasing an official statement regarding the incident.

