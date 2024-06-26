Tesla recalls Cybertrucks over defective windshield wiper

Tesla announced on Tuesday that it was recalling the majority of Cybertrucks in the US due to problems with the external trim and windshield wipers.

This is the most recent setback for the future truck, mass production of which is anticipated to begin in 2019.

Although physical vehicle recalls for new models are not uncommon, this one is very unusual for Tesla, as the company typically resolves issues via over-the-air software updates.

The Cybertruck’s bed trim’s sail applique is the subject of the first recall. It is possible that the adhesive-attached cosmetic item was not put in accordance with Tesla’s instructions.

READ ALSO: Tesla recalls cybertruck over accelerator pedal issue

It may consequently fall loose or possibly separate from the car. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration was notified of the recall notice after Tesla verified multiple instances of the trim section breaking off from the bed (NHTSA).

“Tesla service will apply adhesion promoter and pressure sensitive tape or replace missing applique as necessary, free of charge,” a separate NHTSA notice says regarding the trim.

However, Tesla has guaranteed that the sail appliqué on all impacted vehicles—11,383 units total—built after May 26, 2024, will either be replaced or redesigned.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now