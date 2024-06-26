Tech
Tesla recalls Cybertrucks over defective windshield wiper
Tesla announced on Tuesday that it was recalling the majority of Cybertrucks in the US due to problems with the external trim and windshield wipers.
This is the most recent setback for the future truck, mass production of which is anticipated to begin in 2019.
Although physical vehicle recalls for new models are not uncommon, this one is very unusual for Tesla, as the company typically resolves issues via over-the-air software updates.
The Cybertruck’s bed trim’s sail applique is the subject of the first recall. It is possible that the adhesive-attached cosmetic item was not put in accordance with Tesla’s instructions.
READ ALSO: Tesla recalls cybertruck over accelerator pedal issue
It may consequently fall loose or possibly separate from the car. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration was notified of the recall notice after Tesla verified multiple instances of the trim section breaking off from the bed (NHTSA).
“Tesla service will apply adhesion promoter and pressure sensitive tape or replace missing applique as necessary, free of charge,” a separate NHTSA notice says regarding the trim.
However, Tesla has guaranteed that the sail appliqué on all impacted vehicles—11,383 units total—built after May 26, 2024, will either be replaced or redesigned.
