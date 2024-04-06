Tesla robotaxi to be unveiled August, Elon Musk reveals

American businessman and investor, Elon Musk has announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he would reveal his robotaxi at an event on August 8.

Musk made his announcement a few hours after accusing Reuters of “lying” on the company’s intentions to abandon its $25,000 low-cost EV and devote all of its resources to a robotaxi.

According to a Reuters story published earlier, citing three unnamed people and internal papers, Tesla announced that it was giving up on its goal of producing a more affordable electric vehicle in favor of allocating its efforts on a robotaxi.

Tesla may face fresh lawsuit over alleged privacy breach in its cars

But Musk went to his own social network, X, and asserted—without providing any evidence—that Reuters is “lying.” He refuted no particular information.

Musk, however, announced on X a few hours later that the “Tesla Robotaxi” will be unveiled on August 8.

‘‘Tesla Robotaxi unveils on 8/8,’’ Musk informed on his official X handle on Friday, April 5.

