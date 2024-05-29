Tesla under investigation over toxic emissions, faces legal action from environmental authorities

Environmental authorities and advocacy groups have launched investigations and legal actions against an American multinational automobile and clean energy corporation, Tesla, owned by Elon Musk, due to allegations of hazardous emissions.

Tech Explore reports that the Bay Area Air Quality Management District has opened a probe into Tesla’s Fremont car factory, which is under investigation for allegedly letting dangerous pollutants leak into the atmosphere.

As per the district’s claims, since 2019, Tesla has been held accountable for 112 illicit emissions of toxic substances, all of which have contained notable quantities of hazardous substances.

These pollutants provide major health hazards, especially to susceptible groups, including children, the elderly, and people with respiratory disorders, according to the Bay Area Environmental Research Institute.

The district emphasized the risks to one’s health that come with being exposed to ozone and other discharged toxins. These risks included cancer, neurological impairment, problems with reproduction, and many more.

The paint-spraying booths and paint-baking ovens owned by Tesla have been shown to be sources of pollution, which adds to the air quality concerns in the district. The district is considering taking legal action since it has determined that the emissions have not been sufficiently minimized, even after attempts to resolve the matter through talks with Tesla.

