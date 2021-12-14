Tesla’s Elon Musk named Time’s person of the year 2021

Tesla’s Chief Executive Officer and SpaceX founder Elon Musk was on Monday, December 13 named Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” 2021.

According to Time magazine’s editor-in-chief, Edward Felsenthal, Musk was given the recognition “for creating solutions to an existential crisis; for embodying the possibilities as well as the perils of the age of tech titans; for driving society’s most daring and also disruptive transformations”.

“Even Elon Musk’s spacefaring adventures are a direct line from the very first Person of the Year, Charles Lindbergh, whom the editors selected in 1927; to commemorate his historic first solo transatlantic airplane flight over the Atlantic,” he added.

Musk is also the founder at brain-chip startup Neuralink and infrastructure firm The Boring Company. The market value of Tesla’s crossed $1 trillion in 2021, surpassing Ford Motor and General Motors combined, in terms of value, according to a report by Reuters.

According to the Time magazine, “Person of the Year” signified somebody; “who affected the news or our lives the most, for better, or worse”.

Among other significant awards, the magazine named vaccine scientists as “Heroes of the Year”, American gymnast Simone Biles as “Athlete of the year” and singer; song-writer and actress Olivia Rodrigo as the “Entertainer of the Year”.

