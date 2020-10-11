THAILAND: 17 people killed, 29 others injured in bus-train collision

Tragedy struck in the Cha Choeng Sao province near Bangkok in Thailand when a bus collided with a train killing no fewer than 17 passengers and injured 29 others on Sunday morning.

A district police chief said that the bus passengers were on their way to a temple in Cha Choeng Sao province – two hours from the capital Bangkok – for a ceremony to mark the end of Buddhist Lent.

“The death toll we have so far is 17,” he said, adding that the accident occurred around 8 am (0100 GMT).

READ ALSO: Rampaging soldier kills 20 in Thailand

Provincial governor Maitree Tritilanond told reporters that so far about 29 people were injured.

According to reports, such deadly accidents are common in Thailand, which regularly tops lists of the world’s most lethal roads, with speeding, drunk driving and weak law enforcement all contributing factors.

Join the conversation

Opinions