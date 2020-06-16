Thank your stars this govt is truly democratic, allows freedom of speech, Presidency tells critics

The Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari was operating a true democratic government where rights of free speech were guaranteed.

It said members of a northern group that recently criticised Buhari’s administration should thank their stars for the current government’s tolerance.

The Coalition of Northern Groups, had recently disassociated itself from the nation’s “Democracy Day”, saying that democracy day holds no purpose and that the government somehow wishes for the northern states to be struggling.

But in a statement released on Tuesday and signed by Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, the Presidency claimed that the current government had done more for democracy, and freedom of speech.

He added that Buhari government’s tolerance for divergent views had opened it up to “puerile” attacks.

READ ALSO: Presidency dismisses Arewa group that criticized Buhari, calls it ‘paperweight’

The statement read in part, “Nigeria recognises Democracy Day because for many decades since independence, the fight for the right for Nigerians to choose their own government in their own name was not complete.

“A prominent citizen of the country, Chief MKO Abiola died trying to do just this.

“Yet when groups such as the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) put out statements claiming that Democracy Day holds no purpose and the government somehow wishes for the northern states to be struggling it is embarrassing not for the government but for the group, its members and their sponsors.

“For a start, if the group dared to issue such a comment under non-democratic method they would have met a swift and harsh retribution from a dictatorial government. They should thank their stars that we are operating a truly democratic government where the rights of free speech are guaranteed and protected.”

Join the conversation

Opinions