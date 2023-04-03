The Buhari we know would not tolerate interim govt –BMO

Responding to the claim that some politicians are plotting to foist an interim government on Nigeria, the Buhari Media Organization (BMO) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari would never allow any form of illegality to stop the inauguration of President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29.

The group stated that politicians calling for an interim national government are reckless and cunning individuals who have no regard for the country’s best interests.

In a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, the group said that the Department of State Services’ (DSS) warning was an important one for politicians attempting to obstruct President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s inauguration.

BMO also expressed optimism that the DSS and other security organizations would continue to uphold their constitutional obligations to defend the nation from threats to its internal security.

The statement read in part: “Like many Nigerians we were surprised by the alarm raised by the DSS over a plot by some Nigerians to prevent the May 29 inauguration of the President-elect.

“We are aware that a group of protesters under the umbrella of Free Nigeria Movement last week took to the streets to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to annul the February 25 presidential election and set up an interim government.

“We however make bold to say that the President Buhari we know would not be part of any form of illegality especially as he had, on more than one occasion, maintained that Tinubu was the choice of the majority of Nigerians that voted on February 28.

“He has also been emphatic about his commitment to a smooth transition and we are convinced that he won’t tolerate any unconstitutional act.

“Buhari has proved to be a democrat by creating the necessary atmosphere for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to do its job and had, before the election, urged the parties and their candidates to respect the choice of voters.

“We hope that those who security operatives have identified as holding meetings where options like violent mass protests against the outcome of the election were discussed would reconsider their action in national interest.

“Rather than indulge in mischief by sponsoring protests or seeking frivolous court injunctions, we urge aggrieved politicians to take their evidence, if there are any, to the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal”, the group added.

