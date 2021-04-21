The COVID-19 vaccines supplied to us will expire in July —Lagos Govt | Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has revealed that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines supplied to the state are “due to expire on 9th July 2021.”

Abayomi made this disclosure via a press statement titled, ‘Lagos concludes first dose vaccination exercise’, on Wednesday, April 21.

He also urged those who had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to ensure that they took the second dose on the scheduled date.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Nigeria got 3.92 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from the World Health Organisation, via the COVAX Facility on March 2, and the nationwide vaccination campaign commenced on March 5.

Abayomi said, “Lagos State has concluded the first half of phase one COVID vaccination campaign – in line with the directive of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA). The exercise began on March 12.

READ ALSO: Lagos may be denied covid-19 vaccines in next batch

“The remaining doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID vaccine have been reserved at the Lagos State Cold Chain Store for the second dose exercise, which will commence on the 28th of May, 2021, following the expiration of the 8-12 weeks interval as required by the manufacturers.

“Residents are encouraged to check their vaccination cards for their next appointment dates and where possible to try to go to the same health facilities where they got their initial dose for their second dose.

“There is no need for citizens who have received the first dose to pre-register before going to the health facility for the second dose because their already captured details will only be updated with additional information after vaccination.

“The vaccines are due to expire on 9th July 2021. Our monitoring and evaluation quality assurance activity indicate that our cold chain distribution logistics has been maintained ensuring the integrity of the vaccines.”

Join the conversation

Opinions