‘The Crown’ grabs wins at Emmy Awards 2021. See complete list of winners

On Sunday, September 19, the 73rd annual Emmy Awards ceremony was broadcasted live from Los Angeles, United States. The award ceremony was anchored by American comedian, Cedric The Entertainer.

The award ceremony celebrated actors and moviemakers in the TV industry.

Netflix’s production, ‘The Crown’ clinched seven awards after receiving eleven award nominations. It was followed by Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso’ that emerged victorious in three categories after receiving thirteen nominations, coming into the night as the most nominated.

After last year’s mostly virtual show, the 2021 ceremony took place before a limited live audience made up of nominees and select guests. All attendees were asked to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

See the full list of award winners below.

Outstanding Variety Talk Series: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

Outstanding Competition Program: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Comedy Series: “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or a Movie: Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or a Movie: Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: “The Queen’s Gambit”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”

Outstanding Drama Series: “The Crown”

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series: “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Variety Special (Live): “Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020”

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded): “Hamilton”

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series: “Hacks” (Episode: “There Is No Line”), Directed by Lucia Aniello

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: “The Queen’s Gambit,” Directed by Scott Frank

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series: “Hacks” (Episode: “There Is No Line”), Written by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series: “The Crown” (Episode: “War”), written by Peter Morgan

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: “I May Destroy You,” Written by Michaela Coel

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

