The Gambia secures first-ever Nations Cup qualification | Ripples Nigeria

The Gambia have secured their ticket to next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after defeating Angola 1-0 at home on Thursday.

Assan Ceesay was the match-winner for the Gambia, who held on to clinch their first-ever qualification for the continental showpiece.

The West-African nation picked one of the tickets in Group D, while the other slot was secured by Gabon who defeated DR Congo 3-0.

Goals by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Denis Bouanga and Aaron Boupendza helped Gabon ensure a return to the finals having missed out on the 2019 edition.

Read Also: Island nation, Comoros makes history with maiden Nations Cup qualification

The Gambia and Gabon join Comoros, Ghana and Egypt in qualifying for the Cameroon tournament on Thursday.

Ripples Nigeria had reported earlier how island nation, Comoros sealed their maiden qualification for the Nations Cup after five games in Group G.

Comoros were held to a goalless draw at home by Togo, but the point was enough to see them through to the finals ahead of Kenya, who later drew 1-1 against Egypt.

Next year’s edition is a 24-team tournament, and half fhe participating teams are now known – Comoros, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana and Egypt joining Algeria, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mali, Senegal, Tunisia and hosts Cameroon.

Join the conversation

Opinions