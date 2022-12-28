International
The Gambia sets up probe panel to investigate coup attempt
The Gambia has set up a probe panel to investigate a coup attempt last week, with a 30-day mandate to present its report following the arrest of the alleged coup plotters.
The 11-member inquiry group which was sworn in on Tuesday by President Adama Barrow, included members from the justice ministry, the office of national security, military forces, the police, and intelligence agencies, a government spokesman said in a statement.
Two of the alleged coup plotters arrested in the botched attempt were a captain and lieutenant, according to an official statement, which added that they were “helping unearth allegations of plans to overthrow President Barrow’s government.”
READ ALSO:The Gambia secures first-ever Nations Cup qualification
The Minister of Presidential Affairs under former leader Yahya Jammeh, Momodou Sabally, is among those arrested in connection with the coup and is currently on detention.
Before the coup attempt, Sabally had appeared in a video in which he allegedly suggested President Barrow would be “deposed” prior to the upcoming municipal elections, which the government say could be tied to the attempt.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...