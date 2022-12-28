The Gambia sets up probe panel to investigate coup attempt

The Gambia has set up a probe panel to investigate a coup attempt last week, with a 30-day mandate to present its report following the arrest of the alleged coup plotters.

The 11-member inquiry group which was sworn in on Tuesday by President Adama Barrow, included members from the justice ministry, the office of national security, military forces, the police, and intelligence agencies, a government spokesman said in a statement.

Two of the alleged coup plotters arrested in the botched attempt were a captain and lieutenant, according to an official statement, which added that they were “helping unearth allegations of plans to overthrow President Barrow’s government.”

The Minister of Presidential Affairs under former leader Yahya Jammeh, Momodou Sabally, is among those arrested in connection with the coup and is currently on detention.

Before the coup attempt, Sabally had appeared in a video in which he allegedly suggested President Barrow would be “deposed” prior to the upcoming municipal elections, which the government say could be tied to the attempt.

