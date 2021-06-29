Nigeria In One Minute
‘The hooligan has been arrested,’ El-Rufai’s son mocks Nnamdi Kanu
Bashir, the son of Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has reacted to the arrest of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.
Kanu was arrested by security agents in London last Sunday.
He was arraigned in court for alleged treason on Tuesday.
Bashir, who celebrated Kanu’s arrest on his Twitter handle, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to lock the IPOB leader in a cell with cows.
The governor’s son said it was a good “feeling that the hooligan” has been arrested by security agents.
READ ALSO: Nnamdi Kanu arraigned in court
Bashir also described those who are upset over the arrest of Kanu as cowards who are not happy with the development of Nigeria.
He wrote: “There are those that will be upset this hooligan was arrested but will be too cowardly to express it. Victory for the country.
“May we all continue to progress in unison. He should be locked in a cell with cows, please, President Buhari.”
By: Isaac Dashen
