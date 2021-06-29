 ‘The hooligan has been arrested,’ El-Rufai's son mocks Nnamdi Kanu | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Nigeria In One Minute

‘The hooligan has been arrested,’ El-Rufai’s son mocks Nnamdi Kanu

Published

46 mins ago

on

Bashir, the son of Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has reacted to the arrest of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu was arrested by security agents in London last Sunday.

He was arraigned in court for alleged treason on Tuesday.

Bashir, who celebrated Kanu’s arrest on his Twitter handle, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to lock the IPOB leader in a cell with cows.

The governor’s son said it was a good “feeling that the hooligan” has been arrested by security agents.

READ ALSO: Nnamdi Kanu arraigned in court

Bashir also described those who are upset over the arrest of Kanu as cowards who are not happy with the development of Nigeria.

He wrote: “There are those that will be upset this hooligan was arrested but will be too cowardly to express it. Victory for the country.

“May we all continue to progress in unison. He should be locked in a cell with cows, please, President Buhari.”

By: Isaac Dashen

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....