The Igbo support has renewed my faith in Nigeria,’ IrokoTV chief, Njoku reacts to app review

The founder of entertainment company, IrokoTV, Jason Iroko, has reacted to the ploy to have his streaming app service delisted by Google Playstore and Apple’s App Store.

Some persons from the northern part of Nigeria had sent a message encouraging people of the region to rate the app low and leave bad reviews.

The action was to force Google and Apple to delete IrokoTV from their store and deny users access to the streamer’s service.

The move was in response to the removal of former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba’s Crowwe app from Google play store.

However, some individuals from the Southern part of the country countered the move.

In a statement posted on his Twitter handle on Sunday, Njoku said the support he received at the weekend showed the need for self-determination.

He said: “The last few days has renewed my faith in Nigeria. I know the support wasn’t just about @irokotv but more broadly about self-determination, press freedoms, and a collective yearning for Nigeria to be a great secure, and happy nation. North/South I truly believe we all want that #KeepitOn.”

Njoku also apologised for his comments on Igbo culture.

Before the attack on his company, the IrokoTV founder had said he would rather allow his children to learn a foreign language than Igbo, as his native language was not valuable for global opportunities.

The comment sparked angry responses from people of South-East and South-South extractions.

Njoku added: “Separately I want to take the opportunity to apologize to Ndigbo for my glib, immature, and unnecessarily hurtful comments a few years back. I am Igbo, I don’t think I would ever nor ever attempted to deny that (all my kids bear solid Igbo names which I personally chose).

“Nonetheless I 100 percent let you all down and hope with time I can make amends and be forgiven. It was stupid and I am truly sorry. Whatever I write and tweet reflects on our entire culture and I dropped the ball on this one. Sorry.

“Thanking everyone everywhere for the last few days. I won’t forget it.”

