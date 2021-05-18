The Immoral Underpinnings of the West | Ripples Nigeria

Social Darwinism is Anti-Evolution

Germany’s leader, Hitler, stated numerous times that his war against the Jews was, in essence, a war against morality. Here are a few quotes attesting to this from Hermann Rauschning’s book, Hitler Speaks: A Series Of Political Conversations With Adolf Hitler On His Real Aims:

“The Ten Commandments have lost their validity.” “Conscience is a Jewish invention. It is a blemish, like circumcision” (223).

“Providence has ordained that I should be the greatest liberator of humanity. I am freeing men from the restraints of an intelligence that has taken charge; from the dirty and degrading selfmortifications of a chimera called conscience and morality, and from the demands of a freedom and personal independence which only a very few can bear” (225).

Hitler was a big believer in Social Darwinism, which theorizes that the human race will only succeed to advance when the stronger elements of the race kill off the weaker ones – survival of the fittest. He and his followers viewed cruelty and murder as essential to the advancement of the human race because they believed that mankind only succeeded in evolving as a dominant species by ruthlessly killing off weaker species. The Nazi’s war against morality was a natural outgrowth of this belief because by wiping out morality they hoped to allow the stronger elements of the human species to kill and steal from the weaker elements, without any intellectual constraint.

In short, morality says to have mercy upon the weak and give him charity, whereas, according to Social Darwinists, such acts of mercy are a crime because they contradict the law of survival of the fittest.

Hitler also believed that the members of his race, the German tribes, were destined for greatness, and that the only reason that they did not achieve their full potential was because the moral demands of Christianity were restraining them from conquering and enslaving the nations. That is how he explained Germany’s defeat in World War I. That is also why he wanted to return to the days of barbarianism, in which the ancient German tribes did not talk about morality, but, instead, conquered and murdered throughout Europe without any moral constraints.

“They regard me as an uneducated barbarian. Yes, we are barbarians! We want to be barbarians! It is an honorable title” (80).

Hitler viewed the Jews as his greatest enemies because he viewed the Hebrew Bible as the source from which Christianity evolved. He wanted to wipe out morality from its source, which is why he saw the war against the Jews as an essential part of his plan to lead the German tribes into a new era of conquests.

“By means of the struggle, the élites are continually renewed. The law of selection justifies this incessant struggle by allowing the survival of the fittest. Christianity is a rebellion against natural law, a protest against nature. Taken to its logical extreme, Christianity would mean the systematic cultivation of the human failure” (Hitler’s Table-Talk by Norman Cameron and R.H. Stevens, pg. 33).

The war against the Jews and their Bible was only the first stage in his plan to wipe out all religions because most religions advocate having mercy upon the weak, and having mercy upon the weak would mean that the German tribes could no longer murder and enslave other people. That is why Hitler wanted to wipe out all vestiges of morality from our planet.

Hitler’s people, the ancient German tribes, are not only in Germany, but in many Western countries. That is why Social Darwinism was such a popular theory among the descendants of the ancient German tribes in Europe and America. The common heritage shared by Hitler and many white Americans is also the reason for Social Darwinism’s popularity in the United States before the outbreak of World War II; it is how they tried justify racism against African Americans and explain America’s imperialistic conquests in Cuba, Puerto Rico, and the Philippines.

But Western Social Darwinism did not simply disappear after World War Two – it just took on a new form. Many of today’s Social Darwinist have learned to substitute the old slogans of contempt for the “weak” Jews and “underdeveloped” Africans with new slogans against poor immigrants.

This is how many Western countries continue to march backwards on the path of evolution by engaging in practices that, in truth, only cause the human race to devolve, instead of evolving. Why? Because, in truth, the evolution of the human race only succeeded in advancing when humans were willing to show love and mercy to one another; that is how they developed the ability to speak with one another, work together as a team, and, thereby, overcome predatory animals that were physical fitter than them.

Evolution did not advance because of the survival of the fittest, but because of the love and unity of one of this planet’s fairly weak species — the human species. When the human warrior chose to have mercy upon a weaker member of his tribe, that mercy allowed the weak member to sit in the tent and engage in intellectual pursuits, instead of going out for the hunt. Eventually, those intellectual pursuits are what allowed the tribe to develop and adopt a better way of life.

The descendants of the Germanic tribes seem to be unable to understand this point, which is why they continue to behave like ruthless predators stubbornly marching on a path of de-evolution.

This is true, even when they try to justify their cruelty as a “fight against communism”, a “fight against illegal immigration”, or a “war on terror”. These slogans are just that – slogans. They are excuses meant to help the Germanic peoples continue establishing American military bases abroad, so that they can sow fear among the nations, and, thereby, force foreign leaders to allow American multi-national corporations the ability to exploit the labor force and natural resources of South America, Africa, and Asia.

The Germans are not only in Germany

German Social Darwinists do not only live in Germany, but are also the citizens of many Western countries, which were conquered and settled by the ancient Germanic tribes. This is the case because those ancient Germanic tribes are the same barbaric tribes that conquered the Roman Empire in the fifth century, and proceeded to conquer and settle all of central and western Europe, including England. In all of these places they established monarchies, and then continued to invade and settle more countries around the world through colonies in South and North America, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. All of these countries are under Germanic rule today, even if a large portion of the people living in them are not necessarily descendants of the European invaders.

That is why, in truth, Germany is just one small part of the countries under Germanic rule.

A Brief Outline of Germanic Tribal Conquests

The Goths were part of the Western Germanic tribes. They conquered Rome twice, and also settled in Spain, where they established the Hapsburg monarchy. After conquering Spain, they also invaded Central and South America, where they engaged in widespread murder and rape, as part of their plan to colonialize the American continents.

The Anglos and Saxons were two Germanic tribes that conquered England; the Vikings also did so. From England, these Germanic tribes invaded and colonized Scotland, Ireland, North America, Australia, and New Zealand.

Obviously, the ancient Germanic tribes also settled in Germany and other countries around it, such as Holland. From there they invaded and colonized South Africa. This is in addition to Germanic invasions and settlements throughout many areas of Central and Eastern Europe, such as the Barstani and Anarti tribes, which settled in Romania and Hungary.

The most important message to take from this description is that the Western countries founded by Europeans are countries under Germanic rule, and this is true even for European colonies in North and South America, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. It is important to remember that Great Britain and the United States are also a Germanic colony, which is why linguists consider English to be a Germanic language.

New Social Darwinism at Home – Hatred Against the Immigrant

As mentioned earlier, Social Darwinism continues to be a dominant theory in Western societies, but the only difference is that today those who believe in Social Darwinism tend to camouflage their racism with slogans against “illegal immigration”. They tend to claim that illegal immigrants are a burden on the economy and a source of crime, even though the truth is that immigrants tend to be a driving force of the economy because they provide a source of cheap labor.

The institutionalized exploitation of immigrants is also why, in truth, the real criminals are not the “illegal immigrants”, but rather those who exploit them by giving them the hardest jobs, paying them minimum wage, and, in addition to all of that, having the immigration police chase after them. That is how Western countries not only exploit the immigrant, but also manage to make their citizenry believe that the immigrant is the criminal, instead of the one paying him minimum wage.

Donald Trump, the former President of the United States, is one of such German, which is why he is also a great believer in this new form of Social Darwinism, which seeks to criminalize poor immigrants. This is also why he has made the “fight against illegal immigration” a central part of his political agenda.

Europe is also filled with Germanic descendangs who think just like Trump, but in Europe the hatred is mostly directed at poor Muslim immigrants, while in America the Hispanics are mostly the targets of the New Social Darwinists. In both countries, the people who tend to hate the poor immigrant also tend to hate Jew because his Bible demands to have mercy on the foreign worker (Gr/גר in the Bible), instead of exploiting and persecuting him.

Social Darwinism in the Justice System

23% of the prisoners in the United States are of Hispanic origin, even though they make up only 16% of the population.

One out of every three prisoners in the United States is African-Americans, even though only one out of every ten Americans is of African origin.

Only 30% of the prisoners in the United States are white, even though they make up 64% of the population.

Part of the reason that these numbers are so skewed is because the American judicial system chooses to engage in selective enforcement of the law, in order to specifically target minority populations.

It is not that the Hispanics are more prone to crime than the whites; it is that the Germans are those who get to decide who to arrest, who to convict, and how much time the convict must spend rotting in jail.

In truth, the Hispanic or Native American is more righteous than the Germanic descedent who arrested and confined him because the Hispanic is the one still who is still suffering from the large-scale murder and land theft that was carried out against him a few hundred years ago. The land theft is what caused him and his forefathers to fall into poverty, and it is what still forces him to pay the European rent, just so that he can live on a small portion of the land that once belonged to his forefathers. Many times, he also must work for the European, just so that he can pay that unjustified rent.

All of this is in addition to the fact that around 56 million Hispanics and Native Americans died as a result of Germanic colonial conquests in the Americas.

That is why the Germanic tribes are the real criminals in this relationship, and not the Hispanics or Native Americans living in North and South America.

The same is also true for African-Americans, who were abducted from their homeland, enslaved, raped, and even outlawed from learning to read and write. Gangster rap, with all of its talk of promiscuity and drugs, is not really an African-American invention, but an outgrowth of the Europeans’ attempt to deprive African-Americans of their education and morality, in order to justify racist laws against them. Any African-American who truly wants to gain his freedom from Germany must first educate himself and throw away the gangster rap, so that he can recover from hundreds of years of slavery and enforced ignorance.

In summary, it is not that Hispanics and African-Americans are more prone to crime; it is that they are the ones still suffering from the outright cruelty done to their forefathers, and the more hidden theft and slavery that still takes place today. This will continue to be the case until major actions are undertaken to combat Western Social Darwinism in its various modern forms.

Written by Jonathan Zadikany

