The Johnsons’ actress, Seun Osigbesan calls out crossdresser Bobrisky for exploiting female gender

Nollywood actress, Seun Osigbesan who plays the role of Jennifer in the family drama, The Johnsons, has called out controversial transvestite Bobrisky for exploiting female gender.

Osigbesan in an Instagram post on Wednesday, September 22 specifically stated that she is calling out the crossdresser for making sexist comments about women in the society.

Recall Bobrisky, real name Idris Okuneye granted an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo where he revealed that he became ‘wealthy and attained fame because he identifies as a woman.’

Osigbesan mentioned that Bobrisky is a disgrace to manhood and he should be curbed as soon as possible.

The actress wrote;

“I have never taken to my social media to speak against anyone other than the Nigerian government but this right here sucks

This man is a disgrace to Manhood!!!

What does he know about Being A Woman?

And what exactly does he mean by “I use what I have to get what I want”?

What exactly is he preaching about BEING A WOMAN ?

Does he mean being a man means being a slave? I really do not understand this

What exactly is he preaching?

May the judgment of God come upon you for choosing to be an agent of the devil and misleading innocent lives.”

Bobrisky has been identified as one of the most controversial figures in the country in modern times.

