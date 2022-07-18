‘The Johnsons’ star, Ada Ameh reportedly dies in Delta State hospital

Nigerian actress, Ada Ameh has reportedly passed on.

According to reports gathered, she died in a hospital located in Warri, Delta State on Sunday, July 17. She was confirmed dead around 11 pm.

Ameh was said to have been a guest of an oil company toyshop and alongside members of her family when she suddenly collapsed.

The Nollywood actress shared a post of herself and some of her acquaintances enjoying lunch together on her verified Instagram platform on Sunday afternoon prior to the incident.

Her caption to the post reads;

“Happy new week fams ❤️❤️

This trip for my friends elder sister, is just an enjoyment gallow!!!

Thanks my darling sister phil❤️❤️

I really enjoyed myself!!

God bless my love ❤️❤️

May dreams come true in Jesus Christ name”

It would be recalled that she cried out about her mental health ailment a couple of weeks ago. She explained in a later interview that she was recuperating, her friend and colleague, Empress Njamah equally stated the same.

The ‘The Johnsons’ star lost her only daughter, Aladi Godgift on October 20, 2020.

