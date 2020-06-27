The last two weeks have shown me that ‘there is a hand of God that orders things’ —Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, said on Saturday the last two weeks had proved to him that God was in charge of his affairs.

He also said he would live up to the ideals of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following his victory in last Thursday’s governorship primaries in the state.

Obaseki, who stated this after he received the PDP certificate of return at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, thanked the party’s leadership for its support throughout the governorship primaries.

He added that the people of Edo State had resolved to follow him to the PDP ahead of the election.

The governor also lamented the treatment meted out to him and his deputy, Phillip Shaibu, during their time in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said: “What all these occurrences in the last fortnight tell me is that there is a hand of God that orders things. I want to commit to you that in line with the ideal and motto of this party, me and my deputy, by the grace of God, who is going to be my running mate, for the September 19 election, that we shall promote the ideals of this great party and you can always count on us.

READ ALSO: EDO: Obaseki receives PDP certificate of return, flag as guber candidate

“Whenever the National Working Committee calls on us, we will be there. We have no choice because from what I have seen from my brother governors in this party, what they have done and what they did for us in the party and how they revived my political career, I have never seen that level of commitment.

“I and my deputy are very grateful to this great party. Like I said, you will never know what God has destined for you. In our hours of tribulation, when we were pushed out in the rains and storm from our political party, you came out with that huge umbrella to give us cover and shelter. It was only when we entered the house that we then realised that this was the house we should have been in the first instance.

“Because we now saw that the values in the house are the values we cherish and the values we live for- values of justice, values of law and order, values of care for our people and putting the people first. These are the values we have always been in pursuit of, which we found in this new house where we have been graciously accommodated.

“I must thank members of the National Working Committee. The quality of governance and response that I have witnessed has enabled us to achieve much in less than one week.”

Join the conversation

Opinions