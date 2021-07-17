The man Obi Cubana, who organized the funeral of the year

On Friday, July 16, foremost Nigerian nightlife aficionado, Obi Cubana laid his mother to rest in Oba, Anambra State.

The funeral ceremony has been dubbed the ‘burial ceremony of the year’ in Nigerian social cycles.

It became the number one trending topic across various social media platforms courtesy of the caliber of celebrities that the funeral ceremony attracted and the jamboree that later enthralled and fascinated the mammoth crowd that were in attendance.

Oba, Anambra State was the place to be this past week. That’s where celebrities were, Nigerian billionaire and businessman, E-Money and his musician brother, KCee made grand entrance on Thursday; singer, Davido who lost his aide, Obama DMW put his gloomy past couple of days behind to gyrate with other toasts of the society.

Interestingly, there were reports that the Abuja-based billionaire businessman had received over 346 cows from close friends and associates.

Therefore, who is this man Obi Cubana that garnered these caliber of personalities for once in a lifetime ceremony?

The man, Obi Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana is a Nigerian-based businessman, entertainer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and event planner; he is the chairman and the owner of the popular Cubana groups.

Some of his establishments in Nigeria include; Rolex Hotels which is located in Lagos. Others include, Cubana Leisure Outfits, The Pablo Cubana, Crave Cubana, Grand Cubana Hotels, to name a few.

Born in Oba, a community in ldemili-South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Nigeria where the ‘burial of the year’ ceremony took place on Friday, Cubana grew a reputation for throwing some of the most lavish parties in the community.

Specifically in 2006, Obi Cubana started his first club Ibiza Club in Abuja seeking to satisfy fun seekers and nightlife lovers.

Following the remarkable success he achieved from the establishment of Ibiza Club, he established the Cubana group, a hospitality club that provides all-round entertainment satisfaction in 2009.

Cubana group was first established in Owerri, Imo state capital Nigeria.

Obi Cubana has also been identified as one of the pioneers of nightlife in Abuja where he has major investments in the hospitality business.

Today, Cubana has spread across various states in the country including Lagos, Abuja, and Enugu.

Amid his success as a club owner and nightlife aficionado, he is happily married to Mrs. Ebele Iyiegbu, and they have four male children.

