The National Democratic Mandate Group morphs into party

The National Democratic Mandate Group (NDMG) has transformed into a registered political party known as National Rescue Movement (NRM).

The new party will be headed by Amb. Chigozie Udeh.

The NDGM is a group comprising people selected from the grassroots across the wards, local government areas and states in Nigeria.

Udeh, who disclosed this in a statement at the weekend, said the NDMG metamorphosed into a political party on Saturday.

The statement read: “This is to formally inform the general public, committed executive members of NDMG and our grassroots support base that I am happy to announce to you today being Saturday,12th March, 2022 that National Democratic Mandate Group (NDMG) has metamorphosed to a registered political party by name National Rescue Movement (NRM) with Hon. Ambassador Isaac Chigozie Udeh as its National Chairman.

“In view of the above, I want to inform you that our name has from this moment changed from National Democratic Mandate Group (NDMG) to National Rescue Movement (NRM).

“However, this notice serves as a directive to all our platform administrators to commence activities on the change of name, logo and colours of our previous NDMG to present NRM.

“The secretariat will direct further on the next line of action as we prepare for our unveiling ceremony, state and national conventions that are around the corner in this historic month of March, by God’s grace.”

