The noise over Abaribe’s call for Buhari’s resignation unnecessary —Festus Keyamo

The Minister for State, Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo has described as unnecessary, the reactions trailing Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe’s call on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign.

Abaribe, the Nigeria Senate Minority Leader, had at plenary on Wednesday declared that President Muhammadu Buhari should resign over the apparently worsening security situation in the country.

Following that call, #BuhariResign has been trending on different social media handles.

But in his response in a post on his Twitter handle-@fkeyamo, the minister said the hullaballoo trailing the call was not needed. He added that the call was the usual thing opposition parties all over the world were known for.

He wrote, “The hullabaloo over the call by the opposition for the resignation of the President is unnecessary. It’s the usual singsong of opposition all over the world. They know it’s not going to happen. It’s just a way of telling govt to do more and we in govt. should see it in that light

“Campaign periods are times for attacks, propaganda, bickering and recriminations by ALL SIDES struggling to get hold of the minds of voters. When campaigns are over, it is one country, one people & we must all get off our high horses & begin to respect the views of one another.”

