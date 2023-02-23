The only thing citizens are not queueing for in Nigeria is fresh air —Prof Utomi

The current Naira and file scarcities which has led to anguish across the country has been criticized by Prof Pat Utomi, a Chieftain of the Labour Party.

Utomi who spoke on Thursday during an interview on AriseTV, lamented that Nigerian were being made to queue for everything needed to live a descent life. And that the only thing Nigerian we’re not queueing for was fresh air.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday fixed March 3 for judgement on the suits filed by some state governments challenging the federal government’s naira redesign policy.

The date of judgement was about a week after Nigeria’s presidential election which holds Saturday (25 February), and a week ahead of the state elections scheduled to come up on 11 March.

The controversial monetary policy, which has led to cash crunch across the country, bringing hardship to millions of Nigerians, has been a major issue in the lead-up to Saturday’s election.

In his aubmission, Utomi bemoaned the long queues of people at banks and filling stations, seeking new notes and petroleum products respectively.

He further noted that the recently-signed peace process was in the interest of the political class due to the induced voters’ apathy since the return to democracy in 1999.

Utomi said, “The only thing citizens are not queue for in Nigeria is fresh air.

“The peace they made four years ago has undeveloped Nigeria over the years so why should Nigerians not seize the opportunity to get rid of these politicians? But the middle class are also complicit because of their need for stability.

“The involvement over the years have been declining but the political class don’t vote; this has made Nigeria irrelevant in the world. But the EndSARS woke the youth up which is why they are using the power of the votes. This is why they say “no more,” if we die, we die.”

