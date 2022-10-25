The Ooni Of Ife and his wives: All you need to know about the queens

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, on Monday took another bride as wife, bringing the number of queens in his harem to six.

Spokesman of the Osun State monarch, had earlier announced that the Ooni of Ife will be taking his seventh wife within the space of two months.

The monarch’s decision to embrace polygamy commenced nine months after Prophetess Esther Silekunola, who hails from Ondo State announced on her Instagram platform that her union with the Ooni of Ife had ended. While the monarch preferred to remain silent about the conflict, he responded by first welcoming Ebira-born queen, Mariam Anako to his Ile Ife palace in September 2022.

He has since continued to tie the knot with new women virtually every week.

Meet the queens below:

Mariam Anako

Oba Ogunwusi married Mariam Anako on September 6, 2022. Currently the first wife of the king, Anako hails from Ebira, Kogi State. She was born in 1982 and was raised under the care of a former Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Dikko, after losing her father at a young age.

Her mother is a retired police officer while one of her sisters, Medina Anako, is a lawyer and Special Adviser on Intergovernmental Affairs and Kogi State Diaspora Focal Point Officer to Governor Yahaya Bello.

Her other sister, Mrs Raliat Abdulrahman (nee Anako), is a Special Adviser to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Femi Gbajabiamila. Before her marriage to the king, she was an admin manager at Nestoil Limited.

READ ALSO:Queen Tobi Philips, Ooni of Ife’s third wife, recounts how she was shamed for not having a man

Elizabeth Akinmudai

Oba Ogunwusi married Elizabeth Akinmudai in Magodo, Lagos State, shortly after his marriage to Mariam Anako. She hails from Ondo State.

Ashley Adegoke

Ashley Adegoke is a princess from Ile-Ife, who hails from the royal lineage of Lafogido ruling house, Adagba compound.

This is one of the four ruling houses in Ile – Ife, Osun State. She holds a master’s degree in Accounting and Finance from the University of Greenwich, United Kingdom. She is a member of the Association for Accounting Technicians and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in the UK.

She is also the founder of the Ashley Adegoke Foundation, a charity organisation established to help improve the lives of the underprivileged. She married Oba Ogunwusi as his fourth wife on October 14, 2022.

Ronke Ademiluyi

Ronke Ademiluyi is the latest wife of the king. She was married to the king on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Born in England, Ademiluyi is the great-granddaughter of the 48th Ooni of Ife, Ajagun Ademiluyi.

She studied Law at the University of West London, UK. She is a fashion expert, entrepreneur, and the Chief Executive Officer of Africa Fashion Week which holds in London and Nigeria. Also, she is an author and cultural ambassador to the Ooni of Ife, who is now her husband.

Queen Tobi Philips

On October 9, 2022, the king officially married his third wife, Tobiloba Philips. She is an ex-beauty queen who hails from Okitipupa in Ondo State.

She was born on June 4, 1992. Philips has also won many pageants in the past including, World Miss University – Africa, World Miss University -Nigeria, Miss Personality – Sisi Oge and many more. She is a Marine Sciences graduate from the University of Lagos.

She is a fashion designer at QT Luxury and has been a 3D artist since 2018.

Temitope Adesegun Ogunwusi

The Ooni’s newest wife, Olori Temitope Morenikeji Adesegun Ogunwusi is the CEO of Hopes Alive Initiatives (HAI) and is a princess from Adesegun Ibipe Royal Dynasty of Ago-Iwoye in Ijebu North LG of Ogun state.

She is a certified alumnus of several universities, including the University of Oxford, United Kingdom; INSEAD Business School, Fontainebleau, France; University of Cambridge, Judge Business School, United Kingdom; and Harvard Kennedy School of Government in the United States.

She also a TV Presenter of ‘Health-Wise’ a Public Health Advocacy Program, of Lagos State Ministry of Health under Governor Raji Fasola which aired for four years.

She tied the knot with the Ooni on Monday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now