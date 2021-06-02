The Palms parent company completes Shoprite Nigeria acquisition | Ripples Nigeria

Business
The Palms parent company completes Shoprite Nigeria acquisition
The acquisition of Shoprite Nigeria has finally been completed, with Ketron Investment Limited taking over the South African retail company from Retail Supermarkets Nigeria Limited.
Shoprite had announced in August 2020 that it was divesting from its Nigerian subsidiary as it continued to sustain losses, which was compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The retail giant, with an asset valued at N30 billion, had operated in the country through Retail Supermarket Nigeria. Its exit will now be filled with Ketron Investment.
Read also: Shoprite employees protest wages, reveal new owner set to takeover in April
The new owner is backed by Persianas Investment Limited and other institutional investors. Ketron acquired 100 percent of Shoprite Nigeria, which will enable the firm control Shoprite’s 25 outlets across 11 states and Abuja.
Persianas Investment is the owner of The Palms, a mall where one of Shoprite stores is located.
Commenting on the acquisition in a statement, Tayo Amusan, Chairman of Ketron Investment said, “We are thrilled to complete the acquisition of Shoprite, ensuring the continued operations of one of the biggest retail success stories in Nigeria.
“We look forward to building an even stronger company following our acquisition and are excited about the greater impact we will achieve to the benefit of our customers and other stakeholders now and well into the future.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...