The Pope will clap for me if he knows my role in this govt, Mbaka replies APC | Ripples Nigeria

The Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu (AMEN), Father Ejike Mbaka, has dared the All Progressives Congress (APC), to go ahead with the threat of reporting him to the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, for daring to criticize President Muhammadu Buhari.

The APC had, last week, threatened to report Mbaka to the Pope after he had asked Buhari to either resign or be impeached by the National Assembly over the escalating insecurity in the country.

The Presidency also came hard on the priest who was one of Buhari’s staunch supporters during the presidential elections in 2015 and 2019, saying Mbaka was angry with the president because he was not compensated with contracts for his support

However, Father Mbaka has told the APC and any Nigerian who wants to report him to the Pope to go ahead as the Vatican will surely clap for him if they hear that he is criticising Buhari on bad governance.

While speaking to members at the Adoration Ministry on Sunday, Mbaka said that the leaders of the “Catholic church will surely clap for me if they know my level of involvement in this country.”

”Why I don’t want them to report to Rome is because If the Pope hears the extent of my involvement, they may give me a position I might not like.

”Don’t think you have a thing to report to Rome. If Rome hears that Fr Mbaka is challenging evil governance, Rome will clap for me

“I dare them to go ahead and report me to the Vatican. I will really like that because I will really love that”, he said.

