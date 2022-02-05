The presidential candidate PDP desires in 2023 – Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said on Saturday the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would give its 2023 presidential ticket to any individual with the desire to serve Nigerians.

Wike, who stated this at a reception organised in his honour by the Kalabari people in the state, added that some desperate politicians are already scheming for a candidate who would only work to meet the interest of a few in the country.

He said the Southern part of the country would make public its stand on the 2023 election soon.

The governor said: “The day the South will speak, Nigeria will shake.

“We believe in the unity of this country, but nobody can threaten us. Nobody should threaten us. We believe in the unity of Nigeria and unity of Nigeria must continue.”

“No amount of gang-up can make PDP give somebody who will want to run an election for the interest of some big men, and not for all Nigerians.

“Anybody who wants to be a candidate of PDP must be a candidate for the interest of Nigerians.”

