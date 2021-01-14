The problem in NDDC is Akpabio’s constant interference —Clark

The Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) leader, Edwin Clark, has said that the problem they have in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) remained the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio.

“The problem we have is the constant interference in the NDDC by the minister,” Clark said when Effiong Okon, NDDC interim administrator, paid him a visit in his Abuja home on Wednesday.

The PANDEF leader wondered why

“There is no provision in the NDDC budget for the completion of the East-West road.”

He added, “I don’t know why the road is not under the minister of works.

“We are asking the federal government to make special funds for the completion of the road.”

The road which was started under the government of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has remained uncompleted.

Speaking, Okon, who was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NDDC last December, pleaded with Niger Delta youths to stop their protests against his appointment for peace to resign.

Ripples Nigeria has reported that groups of women in the region had threatened to protest naked over the appointment of Okon as interim administrator for the interventionist agency.

