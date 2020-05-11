‘The problem is that it comes from Africa’, Madagascan President slams WHO for disapproving of herbal cure

Madagascan President, Andry Rajoelina, has hit back at critics, ECOWAS and the World Health Organization in particular, for refusing to validate its herbal drink, Covid-Organics (CVO) despite claims the mixture could prevent and cure COVID-19.

In an exclusive interview with France 24, a Paris based international television news network, Rajoelina accused the WHO of failing to endorse the herbal cure because it was made in Africa.

“If it were a European country which had discovered this remedy, would there be so many doubts,” he wondered.

”The problem is that it comes from Africa. And they cannot accept that a country like Madagascar, which is one of the poorest countries in the world, has discovered this formula to save the world.

“We say bad things about the Tambavy CVO product, when it only does good. They want to slow us down, discourage us, forbid us to move forward…”, Rajoelina added.

He further confirmed a marked improvement in the country’s COVID-19 recovery ratio as 105 of 171 patients had been reportedly cured.

“A marked improvement was observed in the health of the patients who received this remedy just 24 hours after they took the first dose. The cure was noted after seven days, even ten days. This remedy is natural and non-toxic,” he said.

READ ALSO: In 11,000 word article, China addresses US’ 24 ‘preposterous allegations and lies’ on covid-19

Although the WHO has opted for a clinical trial to assertain the efficiency and safety of the herbal mixture, CVO product has drawn demands from various African countries.

Equatorial Guinea, Tanzania, the Republic of Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Central African Republic, Guinea Bissau, and Liberia have all received thousands of doses of COVID-19 Organics free of charge.

Join the conversation

Opinions