The quest for Igbo presidency diversionary — Kanu

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has condemned the continued quest for the South-East to produce to country’s president in 2023.

Kanu, who took to his official Twitter handle on Friday, to condemn the clamour for the Igbo presidency, described the agitation for Nigeria’s president from the South-East extraction as diversionary and distracting the people of the region from their self-determination agenda.

He said those jostling and positioning themselves for the position are the real traitors of the Igbos and should not be taken seriously.

The IPOB leader also took a swipe at the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, over his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) amidst speculations he is eyeing the presidency in 2023.

He claimed that the Ebonyi governor refused to support the former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, when he was picked as ex- Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s running mate in the 2019 election because it would “ruin his own chances in 2023.”

Kanu alleged that Umahi chose to work for APC presidency, “against his own brother, not minding that both of them were in the same PDP. ”

He said: “No Igbo man will get the nod to fly the flag of either of the main political party come 2023.

“The quest for Southern presidency is diversionary. The transitory allure of power shift to the South has blinded Southern politicians to how far gone Nigeria has become Fulanized and Islamized, all to the degree that a Southern president will always be impotent. Think about it!”

