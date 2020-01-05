The revival of Zik’s West African Pilot, RMD & Jumobi Adegbesan’s anniversary, Dangote’s feat and all the gist that made the headlines

WEST AFRICAN PILOT

Decades after it went underground, two Nigerian US-based professors are stopping at nothing to ensure the revival of the defunct West African Pilot founded by Nnamdi Azikiwe.

Celebrity Gist can authoritatively reveal that the US-based professors from the School of Communication, Texas Southern University, identified as Dr. Chris Chinweuba Ulasi and Dr. Anthony Obi Ogbo, have revived the West African Pilot News, with the aim of invoking the same fighting spirit of the 1930s when the paper first hit the newsstands.

Reports say the West African Pilot News with the motto ‘The Spirit of Investigative Journalism’ is structured as a political, community, and business-focused, English-language international news site based in Houston, Texas, United-States targeting news and events in sub Saharan Africa with emphasis on Nigeria.

YVONNE JEGEDE

As the last decade came to an end, many took stock of their achievements and disappointments in the last year with some just thanking God for the gift of life if not for anything.

From the mundane to the extraordinary, celebrities mostly took to social media to outline the things they are grateful for over the past decade and one of those was actress, Yvonne Jegede.

According to the mother of one who took time-out to lists some of the things she is grateful for, being called Mrs for the shortest period and giving birth to the most energetic son in the world were her high points in last 10-years.

DANGOTE

The year 2019 ended on a high for Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote as he significantly moved up in the World billionaires’ list after he emerged 96th richest person in the world, with an estimated worth of $14.8 billion.

Dangote who climbed seven steps up the ladder from his previous ranking of 103rd in the world to become the 96th richest person in the globe remains the richest man in Africa for the 8th year running.

The serial entrepreneur whose estimated worth in the latest Bloomberg ranking far outstrips an earlier ranking by Forbes Magazine was the only Nigerian on the list of the top 100 billionaires, as released last week by Bloomberg in its yearly billionaires list.

BBNAIJA’S ALEX

Disturbed by the way and manner married men and women, as well as people in committed relationships, have affairs without any fears or worries, former Big Brother Naija housemate was forced to react to the trend.

Alex who clearly doubts the commitment of some partners especially married couples engaging in extra-marital affairs said that their actions make the whole marriage institution appear like a scam to single people.

She wrote on Twitter; “This DETTY DESEMBA is very DIRTY. My eyes have seen. Married men and women, people in serious relationships messing around with girls and boys in corners. It is highly disappointing and making this relationship thing look like a scam to some of us.

BURNING MAN

Black Rock City LLC, the non-profit organisation that produces the annual Burning Man event has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

We gather that Black Rock City filed the suit against the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to recover millions of dollars they say the government has overcharged them in fees over the past seven years at the counter-culture celebration in the Nevada desert.

Organisers have revealed that they’re tired of waiting over the past four years for the bureau to provide justification for the nearly $3 million it charges annually for a permit to hold the 80,000-person event in the Black Rock Desert about 100 miles north of Reno.

REGINA DANIELS

Former child actress, Regina Daniels sent the internet into a spin when she posted some pictures on her Instagram page recently which suggested that she may be pregnant for her 60-year-old billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

Tongues were sent wagging when she posted the photographs of herself in what could pass for a maternity gown on Instagram. She captioned it; “You are so beautiful, even more so today.”

Close watchers noted that she (Regina) is carrying a ‘heavy chest’, and filled in the tummy just like a pregnant woman after the actress posted the pictures on her official social media handles.

SEUN KUTI

Nigeria’s Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti has emerged as the only Nigerian act on this year’s list of the popular United States Music festival called Coachella, just like he did eight years ago when he first performed as the only Nigerian at the event.

His performance at the 2020 gig was made known by the organisers of the Coachella event or the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, as it’s officially known, when it released a full list of the global artistes scheduled to perform at the 2020 edition on Friday.

The confirmation of Seun’s performance at the annual event comes a year after Burna Boy and Mr Eazi gave memorable performances at the festival which will be staged in the city of California.

RMD & JUMOBI ADEGBESAN

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo and his wife Jumobi Adegbesan recently celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary to the delight and envy of many.

RMD took to his social media page to share beautiful photos while penning sweet messages to his wife on their 19th wedding anniversary while also confessing that the secret behind his smile was his marriage to the former TV personality.

Sharing the first anniversary photo on Instagram, RMD wrote: “19 years and counting … and you still have me laughing and loving every moment we share. My Abike. Thank you sweetie! #rmdsaysso #weddinganniversary #themofedamijos #19yearsnorbebeans.”

EEDRIS ABDULKAREEM

One third of the defunct music group, The Remedies, Eedris Abdulkareem has urged celebrities and social media influencers to lend their voices and use their platforms more for social change rather than just being brand ambassadors.

The vocal rapper said celebrities would do better by channeling their creative energies into educating their numerous fans and the public on the way forward by speaking truth to power.

According to the ‘Jaga Jaga’ crooner, all creative talents are gifts bestowed on some of us by providence to help lift up humanity and positively impact on our environment noting that further that if half of the celebrities in the creative industry can channel half of their talents to change Nigeria, the country will be better off for it.

