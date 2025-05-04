Connect with us

‘The similarity is scary,’ Davido reacts to resemblance of his twin son and late son, Ifeanyi

Nigerian Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, popularly known in music circles as Davido, has opened up on the striking resemblance between his twin son and his late son, Ifeanyi.

Recall that both Davido and his wife, Chioma, went through a quiet period following the sad drowning of Ifeanyi in November 2022. The pair secretly got married and welcomed a set of twins in October 2023, almost a year later.

The musician described the resemblance as “scary” in an interview with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1, noting that the loss of Ifeanyi in 2022 was one of the most difficult times in his life.

“That type of loss made you just be like, ‘I’m out’. I’m just going to chill, take care of my wife and take care of the family and get my head right,” he shared.

“And the boy looks just like my son that passed. It is scary. It’s like literally him. We’re like, ‘No, it’s him. He came back,’” Davido said.

The multiple award-winning musician also reflected on how the pain shaped him: “To come back from that and be blessed with twins out the gate… it just shows God is real.”

