‘The sins of a criminal few shouldn’t affect law-abiding individuals,’ Sani counsels Akeredolu on herdsmen imbroglio

A former senator representing Kaduna Central in the upper legislative chamber, Shehu Sani, has faulted the decision of the Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, to issue a quit notice to herdsmen in the state.

The governor had a few days ago issued an ultimatum to unregistered Fulani herdsmen to vacate Ondo State forest reserves with immediate effect.

Sani, who reacted to the development on his Facebook page on Wednesday, said Akeredolu was wrong to have issued the ultimatum.

According to him, the sins of a criminal few should not affect the law-abiding and peaceful herdsmen who have the right to live and move freely in all parts of the country.

The ex-lawmaker wrote: “My Dear Governor Akeredolu, I’m quiet aware of the security challenges facing your state. I appreciate your efforts, but it’s outrightly and completely wrong to ask all cattle herders to leave Ondo forests.

“The sins of a criminal few should not affect the law-abiding and peaceful ones who have the right to live and move freely in all parts of our country.

“Efforts must continue to be made to deal with those who breach the law, while and respecting and protecting the rights of the innocent.”

