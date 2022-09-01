‘The so-called children brought you from gutter to be PDP chairman,’ Wike replies Ayu

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesome Wike, on Thursday hit back at the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, over the statement credited to him on the crisis in the party.

Ayu had during an interview on the Hausa Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) described members of PDP demanding his resignation over the crisis rocking the major opposition party as children who know nothing about the party and why it was formed 24 years ago.

He said: “I was voted as PDP Chairman for a four-year tenure and I’m yet to complete a year. Abubakar Atiku’s victory in the presidential primary doesn’t affect the chairman’s position. I won my election based on our party’s constitution.

“I didn’t commit any offence; I’m only reforming the party so I’m not bothered with all the noises. I know I’m doing my work and I didn’t steal any money so I see no reason for all these talks.

“When we started PDP, these children were not around. They are children who do not know why we formed the party. We will not allow any individual to destabilize our party.”

Wike, who spoke at the commissioning of roads in the Ikwerre local government area of the state, warned that the former Senate President would cost PDP the 2023 presidential election because of his arrogance.

He stressed that the PDP members Ayu described as children brought him from nothing to be the party chairman.

The governor alleged that the Benue State-born PDP chairman was desperate to retain the position because of the billions of naira the party realised from the sale of nomination forms for next year’s elections.

READ ALSO: ‘When we formed PDP these children were not around. I won’t step down,’ Ayu blasts Wike, others

“I believe people will better appreciate what power can do. You can imagine how ungrateful people can be in their lives.

Wike said: “I thought as a chairman of a party who wants to win elections, your business is to bring peace to your party; your business is not to divide your party. Your business is not to show arrogance to your party.

“Yes, the children brought you to be chairman of the party. The children brought you from the gutter to make you chairman.

“These children — these people you call boys — brought you from nothing.

“Ayu, you were impeached as senate president. Ayu, I hope you also remember that you were sacked by Obasanjo in his administration. Arrogance cannot take you anywhere.

“Now, we have seen that you don’t want the party to win the election. We will help you. “

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now