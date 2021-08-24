The top brands in the African smartphone market

Every country in the world has brands that are preferred over others. Indeed, Africa is no different and there are a lot of smartphone brands here that are becoming more popular with the public. Smartphone usage has grown in many parts of the continent, with many people using them for work and entertainment. So, let’s take a look at the top five brands in the African smartphone market and what they have to offer.

Tecno

Top of the list in the African smartphone market is Tecno, which is owned by TRANSSION Holdings. The brand markets itself as offering premium mobile phones and tablets. It came onto the market in 2006 and offers its smartphones to over 60 countries, which includes several places in Africa. Interesting, for Manchester City fans and those that like football betting, Tecno is the official handset partner to the famous English Premier League side. For a lot of Nigerians, a Tescno mobile phone is affordable. For example, the Tecno WX3 LTE and Tecno Spark K7 are popular.

Samsung

For a few years, Samsung has been the top brand when it comes to smartphones in Africa. However, the market changed and it is now sitting in second place to Tecno. Samsung is a South Korean brand that is known for creating a lot of electronics and this includes mobile phones for the world. They are a leader when it comes to technology, which means that a lot of Nigerians want to have the latest device from Samsung. For example, a popular smartphone is the Samsung Galaxy X Fold 2. Just as the name suggests, this has a large display that can actually fold for storage. This is ideal if you are looking for a big smartphone but still want it to be portable.

Itel

Next on the list of smartphones is the Itel brand. This is part of the TRANSSION Holdings just like Tecno. The smartphones are manufactured in China and you will find this phone in many nations in Africa. Why do people like Itel? Well, it is a brand that can deliver high-specification devices at low prices. This is the appeal in places like Nigerian where more people have access to the internet. They want the latest smartphone but without having to pay a fortune for it.

Huawei

While Huawei was founded back in 1987, it has not been until recently that the brand has grown in popularity. Indeed, it now makes the list for top brands in the African smartphone market. This is a Chinese smartphone that likes to keep up with the latest trends and this means it could be one of the first companies to bring 5G to Africa. Despite some bad stories in other parts of the world, Huawei is doing well in Africa.

Infinix

The most popular smartphone brand in Nigeria is Infinix. Again, this is a brand by TRANSSION Holdings, which means they dominate the African market. They were founded in 2013 and they are a company that is based on Hong Kong. There are a lot of affordable smartphones from Infinix, which makes it an attractive choice for a lot of people on a budget. But, you can still enjoy a range of features for the price. When it comes to popular smartphones, a lot of Nigerians like the Infinix Smart 5 (X657). This has a 6.6-inch HD display, with 2GB of RAM and an 8 MP camera. There is also the Infinix ZERO 8 (X687), which is popular. This one boasts a 6.85-inch display with 8GB of RAM.

