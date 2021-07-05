The underdogs: BOC Gases, Berger Paints, Ellah Lakes and Ikeja Hotel storm stocks-to-watch list this week

This week, the underdogs: BOC Gases, Berger Paints, Ellah Lakes, and Ikeja Hotel, made the stocks-to-watch list amid their off-bourse and capital market activities which could positively and negatively impact shareholders’ earnings.

Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

BOC Gases

The manufacturer of industrial and medical gases had one of the most disappointing outing at the capital market last week as it led the losers of the week.

BOC Gases shareholders had lost N832.48 million in the course of the week as the company’s stock becomes undervalued as it approves 2020 financial statements.

So trade with caution around BOC as sentiments were not favourable last week and confidence is low amid preparation to release the financials.

Berger Paints

The company painted last week’s trading green as its stock was one of the highest gainers, thereby, boosting Berger Paints’ market value.

Increased investors’ interest show the paint manufacturer’s stock value rise by 19.4 percent by the end of five days of trading after gaining N1.50kobo.

Read also: Airtel, Zenith Bank, Nestle, and Consolidated Hallmark make Ripples Nigeria stocks-to-watch list

Ellah Lakes

Ellah Lakes is moving forward with its plan to dominate West African palm oil market as it sealed a deal with Ghanaian company, KJM Trading Limited.

The haulage and warehouse firm is expected to help Ellah Lakes with distribution networks which will expand its operation and increase revenue stream.

Going into the stock market this week, have it at the back of your mind that this is one of the ways the palm oil company is giving shareholders value for their investment.

Ikeja Hotel

After one of its Hotel, Sheraton, survived an explosion two weeks ago, Ikeja Hotel’s stock seemed to have cut fire in the capital market last week as the luxury business burnt it’s way to the top gainers list.

Over 2.15 million shares were sold last week at an increased value. Its stock value rose by 60 percent within five days, rising from the opening’s N1 to end the week with N1.60kobo.

Join the conversation

Opinions