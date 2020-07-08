Latest Politics

July 8, 2020
“The war has just begun” —Suspended Ondo Dep Speaker, laments gov’s control of legislature
The purportedly suspended deputy speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Iroju Ogundeji, has said the “battle has just begun”, as he gears up to fight his suspension, which he lamented was influenced by the executive arm of government in the state.

He spoke to reporters on Wednesday outside the state Assembly, when he boasted that no-one could stop him from attending plenary, because he refused to support an impeachment move against the state’s deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi.

