Politics
‘The whole of America deserve to be in prison if loan is a crime,’ Tinubu defends Buhari on foreign loans
The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, on Friday, allayed the fears of Nigerians on the country’s debt profile.
Tinubu, who spoke during the unveiling of his 2023 election manifesto at the State House, Abuja, declared that many developed nations of the world build empires that have become benchmarks for other countries across the world with support instruments provided by multilateral lenders.
He stressed that the whole of America should be in prison if taking loans to build infrastructure and attract development to the country was regarded as a crime.
President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has come under criticism from Nigerians over the government’s dependence on loans from foreign partners and multilateral lenders to undertake infrastructural projects.
The former Lagos State governor promised to hit the ground running from day one if elected the country’s president in 2023.
READ ALSO: Senate explains how Buhari loan request amounts to $29.96bn
Tinubu stressed that his campaign roadmap was a product of interactions with Nigerians who shared their needs and aspirations with him and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.
He said: “It is, therefore, fitting that we are unveiling the Tinubu/Shettima Action Plan for a Better Nigeria today. This Plan is not only a roadmap to a prosperous future, it serves as notice to the Nigerian people that, if elected, Senator Shettima and I shall work tirelessly to reach that promised future from the first moment of the first day we enter the office.
“The doors to security, prosperity, and greatness are open to us. We must step through these portals, guided by a torchbearer with the experience and mettle to shoulder the task ahead. Nothing short of this will suffice.
“I seek to become the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria because I know the way. My experience and past performance assure that. It will be through collective effort and national endeavour that we join hands, cross divides, and achieve our vision.”
