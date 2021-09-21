‘The world no longer cares about ‘America First,’ Iran President blasts US at UNGA 76

The Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, on Tuesday, slammed the United States in his address at the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly holding in New York.

Raisi, who delivered his recorded speech remotely, said the world no longer cares about the US’s slogan of “America First.”

He also took a swipe at the US with specific mention of two events that made history this year.

The events, according to him, were the January 6 Capitol Hill insurrection and the last month’s incident in Kabul where some Afghans fell from the US evacuation planes.

READ ALSO: Buhari pledges Nigeria’s support for Burundi

In the light of the incidents, Raisi asked the US to refrain from trying to influence the world, saying no one cares about “America First” or “America’s Back,” a thinly veiled jab aimed at both President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump.

He said: “Freedom does not fit in the backpacks of soldiers coming from outside the region.

“The world does not care about ‘America First’ or ‘America’s Back’ any longer.”

Join the conversation

Opinions